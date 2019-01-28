Suspected drug overdose leads to Pasco homicide arrest

A Pasco man was arrested this weekend after his friend died from a suspected drug overdose.
Michael E. Murray, 69, currently is being held in the Franklin County jail without bail on suspicion of controlled substance homicide.
Jail records show he was booked in Saturday.
Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren said officers were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. Saturday to Murray’s home at 815 W. Park St.
The caller told 911 dispatchers that they were performing CPR on an unresponsive man.
Warren could not release any further information Monday morning, saying it is an active homicide investigation at this point.
The victim was Jeffrey K. Jones, 63, of Pasco, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.
He said his office was called out Saturday morning.
An autopsy will be done Tuesday by Dr. Sig Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Bellevue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
