Crime

Suspected drug overdose leads to Pasco homicide arrest

By Kristin M. Kraemer

January 28, 2019 10:27 AM

A Pasco man is charged with controlled substance homicide after his 63-year-old friend died from a suspected drug overdose.
A Pasco man is charged with controlled substance homicide after his 63-year-old friend died from a suspected drug overdose. File Tri-City Herald
A Pasco man is charged with controlled substance homicide after his 63-year-old friend died from a suspected drug overdose. File Tri-City Herald
Pasco, WA

A Pasco man was arrested this weekend after his friend died from a suspected drug overdose.

Michael E. Murray, 69, currently is being held in the Franklin County jail without bail on suspicion of controlled substance homicide.

Jail records show he was booked in Saturday.

Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren said officers were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. Saturday to Murray’s home at 815 W. Park St.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that they were performing CPR on an unresponsive man.

Warren could not release any further information Monday morning, saying it is an active homicide investigation at this point.

The victim was Jeffrey K. Jones, 63, of Pasco, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

He said his office was called out Saturday morning.

An autopsy will be done Tuesday by Dr. Sig Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Bellevue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.

  Comments  