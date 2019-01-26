Police in standoff with armed man in Richland RV park

Police are surrounding a trailer at a Columbia Park Trail RV park after a report that man held a gun to the throat of a woman.
Officers surrounded the home after a woman told 911 that she escaped leaving the man inside with a loaded gun, according to police reports. Officers quickly surrounded the home in the 600 block around 10:15 a.m.
On-duty members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team were called to the area to help.
People in neighboring homes have been evacuated.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
They are negotiating with the man.
Check back for updates.
Comments