Police in standoff with armed man in Richland RV park

By Cameron Probert

January 26, 2019 10:59 AM

Richland, WA

Police are surrounding a trailer at a Columbia Park Trail RV park after a report that man held a gun to the throat of a woman.

Officers surrounded the home after a woman told 911 that she escaped leaving the man inside with a loaded gun, according to police reports. Officers quickly surrounded the home in the 600 block around 10:15 a.m.

On-duty members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team were called to the area to help.

People in neighboring homes have been evacuated.

They are negotiating with the man.

