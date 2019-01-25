The Facebook message threatened to burn him alive. But it was his car that was torched

A 38-year-old man pleaded innocent Friday to allegations he set fire to a Cadillac DeVille after a Facebook feud and a threat to burn the owner alive.
Gilberto Maldonado is charged in Benton County Superior Court with second-degree arson. His trial is set for March 18.
Police were called to South Kent Street on Nov. 6 to investigate a burning car.
Officers found a water bottle that might have contained an accelerant, such as gasoline, court documents said.
Witnesses also reported seeing a red Jeep Cherokee in the neighborhood during the fire.
The owner of the burned car, Jose Mendoza, told police that he and Maldonado had been in a dispute over some money, documents said.
They had exchanged messages through Facebook, with Maldonado allegedly threatening to kill Mendoza and set him on fire.
Mendoza’s car was found burning a short time after the messages were sent, court documents said.
Investigators said Maldonado had access to a red Jeep Cherokee at the time of the fire, documents said.
Maldonado, who allegedly admitted to police that he started the blaze, was arrested, and his bail is set at $10,000.
