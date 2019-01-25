Crime

Who fired shots outside a popular Kennewick bar?

By Cameron Probert

January 25, 2019 12:19 PM

Police are looking for two men seen running from The Pub early Friday after people heard gunshots in the parking lot off Clearwater Avenue.
Police are looking for two men seen running from The Pub early Friday after people heard gunshots in the parking lot off Clearwater Avenue. Kennewick Police Department
Police are looking for two men seen running from The Pub early Friday after people heard gunshots in the parking lot off Clearwater Avenue. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police are looking for two men connected to gunshots heard near a popular bar early Friday.

Witnesses reported hearing four gunshots in the parking lot of The Pub on 7001 W. Clearwater Ave. at 1:20 a.m. and seeing two men running away, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

Several people reported seeing the men picking up shell casings before the suspects ran south on Van Buren Street, Kennewick police said.

Officers found a single .40-caliber bullet casing, but weren’t able to find the suspects.

No one was hit and not property was believed damaged.

Anyone with information about the shots is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-582-1402.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  