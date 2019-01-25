Who fired shots outside a popular Kennewick bar?

Kennewick police are looking for two men connected to gunshots heard near a popular bar early Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing four gunshots in the parking lot of The Pub on 7001 W. Clearwater Ave. at 1:20 a.m. and seeing two men running away, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.
Several people reported seeing the men picking up shell casings before the suspects ran south on Van Buren Street, Kennewick police said.
Officers found a single .40-caliber bullet casing, but weren’t able to find the suspects.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No one was hit and not property was believed damaged.
Anyone with information about the shots is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-582-1402.
Comments