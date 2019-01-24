Crime

Drunk driver nearly hits Kennewick officer at crash scene

By Cameron Probert

January 24, 2019 06:06 PM

A woman behind the wheel of a silver SUV tried driving through an accident scene at the corner of Gage Boulevard and Steptoe Street Wednesday night.
Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick police officer was nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver while investigating a car crash Wednesday night.

Kennewick police officers were called to the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a Dodge Durango run a red light and hit a car, said police.

The crash sent the car through the fence of a natural gas pump station and a traffic signal control box. The Durango’s driver was rushed to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

As officers were investigating the collision, a silver SUV tried driving by the crash scene and nearly hit an officer.

When police stopped the driver, they suspect she was drunk and booked her into the Benton County jail for DUI.

