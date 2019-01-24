Drunk driver nearly hits Kennewick officer at crash scene

A Kennewick police officer was nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver while investigating a car crash Wednesday night.
Kennewick police officers were called to the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a Dodge Durango run a red light and hit a car, said police.
The crash sent the car through the fence of a natural gas pump station and a traffic signal control box. The Durango’s driver was rushed to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.
As officers were investigating the collision, a silver SUV tried driving by the crash scene and nearly hit an officer.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
When police stopped the driver, they suspect she was drunk and booked her into the Benton County jail for DUI.
Comments