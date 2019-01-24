Man killed in collision with semi on Highway 395

A College Place man died late Wednesday after hitting a semi on Highway 395 near Mesa in north Franklin County.
Investigators believe Ernest E. Brewer, 35, wasn’t paying attention as he was heading north in a Dodge minivan behind a semi truck hauling a trailer at 11:45 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
He was near the Highway 17 exit when he slammed into the back of the semi. He died at the scene.
The truck driver, Elvin E. Hodgen, 39, of Airway Heights, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The investigation closed the highway near the exit for several hours.
Comments