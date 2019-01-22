Crime

Dayton teen arrested after threatening Walla Walla High School students and staff

By Cameron Probert

January 22, 2019 11:17 AM

Walla Walla, WA

A Dayton teen is in custody after he threatened high school students and staff at Walla Walla High School Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-old Wa-Hi student left a message on a fellow student’s cellphone late Monday saying he planned to kill students and staff, the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office said.

The student’s parent called the school after discovering the message, and reported the threat, district officials said. They immediately called police.

The high school principal decided to cancel classes for the day while deputies investigated and learned the teen was still on the bus. They met the bus at the school and escorted the teen off.

After interviewing the youth, they arrested the teen. The person was booked into the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of harassment.

Following the arrest, school officials said after-school activities will continue as scheduled. School will continue as normal on Wednesday.

“We appreciated the family who immediately reported the threat to us this morning so that we could act quickly to ensure the safety for everyone involved,” Superintendent Wade Smith said in a statement. “Student and staff safety always comes first and this morning was no exception.”

