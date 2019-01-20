Victim in Oregon quadruple murder had Kennewick tie

A woman killed in a quadruple homicide in Oregon on Saturday night appears to have been from Kennewick.
Shaina Sweitzer’s Facebook page said she was from Kennewick and included photos of the man accused of killing her.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic violence call in rural Woodburn south of Portland about 10:15 p.m.
They shot and killed Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, of Woodburn, as he was attempting to kill a young girl.
Four people were found dead at the home, including Shaina Sweitzer, 31, and 9-month-old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago. The Associated Press said the baby was Sweitzer and Gago’s daughter.
Gago’s parents are were found dead.
Two people survived, including the girl rescued by deputies and an injured roommate, according to police reports. The Associated Press said the child was Sweitzer’s older daughter from a previous relationship.
On Sweitzer’s Facebook page, friends were mourning the deaths, many commenting added under a music video of “Psycho Killer” she had posted earlier this month.
“No remorse for someone who kills his baby and family,” one friend wrote.
Another posted “RIP little baby. You’re safe now.”
One of Sweitzer’s last Facebook posts, written the afternoon before she died, was to start a fundraiser for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline for her birthday.
A friend said Sweitzer grew up in the Tri-Cities but moved away about a decade ago.
