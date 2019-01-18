Icy roads cause 11 crashes south of Kennewick

Police and firefighters responded to 11 wrecks in less than two hours along Interstate 82 and Highway 14 Friday morning.
Wet roads glazed over with a thin layer of ice starting near the Coffin Road exit of Interstate 82 around 6 a.m. sending cars and trucks spinning.
Two people were hurt in the crashes, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
Troopers responded to nine of the wrecks on Interstate 82-Highway 395 and two on Highway 14.
The ice struck many by surprise after warmer weather in the Tri-Cities kept the wet roads from freezing.
