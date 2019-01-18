He stole a Mercedes to pick up a friend in Pasco, police say. The alarm gave him away

An accused car thief picked a stylish ride for a trip to Pasco with his girlfriend, but police say he was foiled by a finicky car alarm.
Investigators say Jason Pellerin, 35, broke into a La Grande, Ore., car dealership and grabbed the keys to a 2003 Mercedes ML5 SUV and drove more than 100 miles with his girlfriend to Pasco to pick up a friend and bring her home.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they stopped at the Road 68 Walmart and he went inside, according to court records.
That’s when the SUV’s alarm went off.
The honking caused Pasco Officer Brad Leininger to drive over. He saw two women inside, court documents said.
As Leininger was talking to them, Pellerin came running out of the Walmart, keys in his hand.
When Leininger asked why the SUV didn’t have plates, Pellerin said he just bought it.
Court documents say Pellerin had no papers relating to a purchase. Leininger soon figured out it was stolen.
When Leininger told Pellerin to put his hands on his head, the suspect said “no way” and took off running, police said.
Two more officers on the scene helped chase Pellerin down before he got out of the parking lot.
Officers said they found meth in the car.
Pellerin was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for possessing a stolen car and meth possession.
