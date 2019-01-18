Suspected drunk driver flips SUV at Broadmoor exit

Investigators believe a Richland woman was drunk when she rolled her car on Interstate 182 in Pasco and ended up in a hospital.
Lindsey M. Catt, 33, was driving east on I-182 at 10:20 p.m. when she tried to take the Broadmoor Boulevard exit in a Ford Expedition, the Washington State Patrol said.
She drove off the road, the SUV rolled and ended up on its roof.
Catt was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, said the WSP and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The state patrol said she was charged with DUI.
