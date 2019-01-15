Crime

A probation officer visited a West Richland felon. The drugs did not go unnoticed

By Cameron Probert

January 15, 2019 06:05 PM

West Richland police turned up a large amount of drug paraphernalia and drugs after a probation officer called them.
West Richland, WA

A West Richland woman didn’t hide her drugs well enough when her probation officer visited Monday evening.

U.S. Probation officers were visiting Glenna K. Stalkfleet’s home on the 1100 block of North 62nd Street around 8:45 p.m. when they discovered a “large amount” of drugs and paraphernalia inside.

They called West Richland police, and after a search, officers turned up meth, heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs.

A silver Mitsubishi SUV was towed away from the scene and officers plan to search it within the next day, said Capt. Thomas Grego.

Stalkfleet, 39, has a history with narcotics, including a pending case in Benton County Superior Court for having meth.

She was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

