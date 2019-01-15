A probation officer visited a West Richland felon. The drugs did not go unnoticed

A West Richland woman didn’t hide her drugs well enough when her probation officer visited Monday evening.
U.S. Probation officers were visiting Glenna K. Stalkfleet’s home on the 1100 block of North 62nd Street around 8:45 p.m. when they discovered a “large amount” of drugs and paraphernalia inside.
They called West Richland police, and after a search, officers turned up meth, heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs.
A silver Mitsubishi SUV was towed away from the scene and officers plan to search it within the next day, said Capt. Thomas Grego.
Stalkfleet, 39, has a history with narcotics, including a pending case in Benton County Superior Court for having meth.
She was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
