Mud defeats fleeing driver trying to escape Kennewick police

By Cameron Probert

January 12, 2019 01:30 PM

Kennewick, WA

A 32-year-old man picked the wrong car to go off-road in during an ill-fated attempt to escape police.

A witness spotted Daniel Schaff sitting in banged up car outside of a construction site near the intersection of 36th Avenue and South Cascade Street. He became suspicious after Schaff had been sitting in the area for a while, so he called police, Officer Zach Moore said.

When officers showed up, Schaff sped away into the muddy vacant lot, but he didn’t make it far before getting stuck, Kennewick police said.

He stayed in the car for another five minutes, before surrendering.

He was booked into the Benton County jail for obstructing, trying to elude police and trespassing.

