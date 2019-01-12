Newhouse polls voters on border security and DACA

Congressman Dan Newhouse is asking Tri-Citians what they think about President Donald Trump’s border security proposal as the federal shutdown continues.
On Friday, his staff sent a three-question survey to district voters as a tool to gauge how constituents feel, officials said. Previous Newhouse surveys asked about the Lower Snake River dams and ISIS.
The yes or no questions are:
- Do you believe the crisis at the southern border needs to be addressed?
- Do you support President Trump’s border security proposal?
- Would you support a border security and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) solution compromise deal?
Newhouse’s email started with a brief message saying Newhouse supports the president’s proposal, which includes $5.7 billion for a steel border wall.
“I have visited the border firsthand and heard from the men and women who patrol it, which is why I support funding the border security requested by the president and keeping the government open,” Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said on his Facebook page.
In a recent visit to the border, the president said he would look at immigration reform, but not until he received funding for a wall.
DACA allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children to work, go to school and serve in the military. The 2012 program has been in legal limbo for more than year after the president declared it would end in March 2018.
Several different cases have been working their way through federal courts and the Department of Justice is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step in.
Some Republicans, including Newhouse, have supported a compromise that includes funding the barrier and finding a solution for the about 700,000 enrolled in the DACA program.
“I am committed to finding a compromise between the House of Representatives, Senate and the President that will reopen the government, secure our borders and provide certainty for DACA recipients, “ he wrote on the survey.
Newhouse is planning a series of mobile office hours in part of his 4th Congressional District, including at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake on Tuesday, Othello City Hall on Friday and at Omak City Hall on Jan. 22.
Newhouse has a permanent office in Richland at 3100 George Washington Way and can be reached at 509-713-7374.
