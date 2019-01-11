Armed felon dives out 2nd-story window to escape police

A wanted man dove out of a second-floor hotel window in Kennewick in a failed attempt to escape police this week.
Officers learned Michael Reep, 24, was staying in a room at a hotel near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Highway 395, Kennewick said Officer Remie Rees.
Reep, who has a history of drug and illegal gun possession, was wanted on four arrest warrants.
When Kennewick police knocked on Reep’s door at 7 a.m., he leaped out a window and began running. Along the way, police said he dropped a semi-automatic handgun.
The dash lasted about 20 yards before officers caught up with him.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on the warrants, along with a new potential charge for unlawfully gun possession.
