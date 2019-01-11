Crime

Armed felon dives out 2nd-story window to escape police

By Cameron Probert

January 11, 2019 02:22 PM

Kennewick, WA

A wanted man dove out of a second-floor hotel window in Kennewick in a failed attempt to escape police this week.

Officers learned Michael Reep, 24, was staying in a room at a hotel near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Highway 395, Kennewick said Officer Remie Rees.

Reep, who has a history of drug and illegal gun possession, was wanted on four arrest warrants.

When Kennewick police knocked on Reep’s door at 7 a.m., he leaped out a window and began running. Along the way, police said he dropped a semi-automatic handgun.

The dash lasted about 20 yards before officers caught up with him.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on the warrants, along with a new potential charge for unlawfully gun possession.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

