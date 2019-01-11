Nothing up his sleeve? Except that quarter pound of meth, say deputies

A Franklin County deputy stopped to help a stuck motorist and discovered more than a quarter pound of meth stuffed up his sleeve.
The deputy was patrolling early last Sunday along road 36 when he saw an Oldsmobile on a canal embankment on private property.
When he got closer, Oscar Sanchez, 34, was trying to flag him down with a flashlight, according to court documents. A passenger, Daisy Nino, 22, was in the back seat.
Sanchez said he got stuck trying to take a shortcut to Glade North Road.
But deputies became more suspicious when Sanchez started pacing next to the car. It was shortly after that a deputy spotted a suspected meth pipe on the ground in front of the car, according to court records.
Since Sanchez was the only person on that side of the car, they searched him and reported finding more than a quarter pound of the potent drug in the left sleeve of his jacket, along with a digital scale, said documents.
Deputies also found a small amount of meth in Nino’s pocket.
Both were booked into the Franklin County jail. Sanchez is facing charges of selling or distributing meth, and Nino is accused of possessing meth.
