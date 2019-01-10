Her cows keep wandering away. Now she faces jail time for it.

Wednesday morning wasn’t the first time Franklin County deputies wrangled cattle off of a Kepps Road property north of Pasco.
It wasn’t even the second.
Franklin County deputies have gotten more than 20 complaints during the past year about Connie Lawyer’s errant cattle and now she’s headed to court.
This time the three animals wandered into a neighbor’s hay barn around 8 a.m., leaving a trail of hoof prints across the driveway and lawn, Franklin County Sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau said. They began eating the neighbor’s hay and left manure.
When deputies got them back on the right piece of property, they decided the cattle’s owner, Lawyer, had enough chances, and cited her for letting the animals roam.
The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 90 days in jail and a possible fine.
But it’s not the first time Lawyer has been in trouble for not keeping animals penned up. In 2008, she faced similar charges when Benton County deputies rounded up 23 horses, eight cows and one bull on July 31. Her sister, Bonnie Schwabrow, owned the horses, while the two co-owned the cattle.
At the time, Schwabrow was accused of not feeding the horses enough, leaving at least three of the horses very thin and another three thin.
Lawyer pleaded guilty to animal neglect in Oregon after she mistreated the same horses. The animals were eventually seized by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and fostered out.
While Schwabrow complained to the Herald about the charges, a deputy prosecutor, at the time, said she didn’t try to get the animals back.
