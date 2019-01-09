2 home invasion suspects caught in Kennewick apartment

Two people are facing home invasion charges after being caught inside a Union Street apartment, say police.
Kennewick officers began looking for three men Sunday night after they forced their way into a McKinley Street home about 10 p.m.
The 32-year-old victim knew one of the men, Jonathan S. Ard, 26, but the other two wore masks while pointing a shotgun and pistol at him.
When he didn’t initially comply with their orders, he was pistol whipped. They grabbed cash and miscellaneous items before leaving in a light-colored mid-2000s Acura TL.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The victim’s injuries were minor, police said.
Police later identified one of the masked men as Seth D. Briggs, 30. The third suspect hasn’t been identified.
Then on Monday, someone spotted Ard and Briggs going into a apartment on the 300 block of North Union Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, and surrounded the home.
After a lengthy stretch of using a loudspeaker to call for them, the people inside the apartment, including the two robbery suspects, came out.
One of the other occupants, Heaven C. Wilcox, 19, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
In a search of the home, detectives found drugs, a stolen handgun and property taken during the robbery. A stolen car was discovered in the parking lot.
Ard and Briggs were booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Ard faces additional potential charges for trafficking stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.
Comments