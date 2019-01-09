Laptops, cellphones, tablets seized in Finley during child pornography investigation

A Finley man is behind bars after detectives say they discovered child pornography at his home.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Charles Curtis Farber, 47, Tuesday night and took several laptops, cellphones, tablets and other electronic storage devices out of his home on the 20500 block of 10th Avenue.
He allegedly admitted to having the pornography, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. It also appears he was sharing the images, according to the sheriff’s office.
Farber was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of having and distributing child pornography.
Police are continuing to investigate.
