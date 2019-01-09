Crime

Kennewick police hunting for trio of home invasion suspects

By Cameron Probert

January 09, 2019 03:14 PM

Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police are hunting for a three home invasion suspects who forced their way into a North McKinley Street home. .

The 32-year-old victim was alone inside when an acquaintance and two men wearing masks barged inside around 10 p.m. Sunday. One of the masked men carried a shotgun, the other had a handgun, Kennewick police said.

When he didn’t immediately respond to a demand, the man with the pistol hit the victim in the head. While it knocked the other man down, it didn’t leave him unconscious.

After finishing, they drove away from the scene in a light-colored mid-2000s Acura TL with a discolored passenger door, Sgt. Aaron Clem said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  