Homeowner finds bleeding man on Kennewick doorstep

A Kennewick homeowner received a surprise early Monday after finding a bleeding man on his front porch.
Police are still working to figure out what lead to the attack that injured the 53-year-old man.
They know he fought with someone inside a nearby home, then he walked a couple blocks looking for a friend’s house.
He ended up on a stranger’s doorstep on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
He was treated for a bloody nose and mouth at Trios Southridge Hospital.
