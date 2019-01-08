Crime

Homeowner finds bleeding man on Kennewick doorstep

By Cameron Probert

January 08, 2019 04:44 PM

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick homeowner received a surprise early Monday after finding a bleeding man on his front porch.

Police are still working to figure out what lead to the attack that injured the 53-year-old man.

They know he fought with someone inside a nearby home, then he walked a couple blocks looking for a friend’s house.

He ended up on a stranger’s doorstep on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.

He was treated for a bloody nose and mouth at Trios Southridge Hospital.

