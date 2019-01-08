Sleepy driver sends 2 to hospital in Highway 395 crash

Two people escaped serious injuries when a sleepy driver flipped a sedan on Highway 395 north of Pasco.
Sandra L. Munguia, 42, of Richland, nodded off behind the wheel of a Chevy Cavalier as she headed south on the highway shortly before 1 a.m.,Washington State Patrol investigators said. The car went off the road, rolled and landed on it’s top.
Sandra Munguia and her passenger Antonio C. Munguia, 56, of Richland, were treated and released from Lourdes Medical Center.
The state patrol cited her for second-degree negligent driving.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments