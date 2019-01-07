Richland man accused of driving drunk and causing a highway crash

A Richland man faces charges of driving drunk, hit and run and reckless driving after he allegedly caused a collision Saturday night near Grandview.
The Washington State Patrol said Gilbert G. Wood, 48, was driving a Volkswagen Passat west on Interstate 82 just before midnight when he hit a Honda Accord heading in the same direction.
The driver of the Honda, Kamanashis Roy, 34, of Erie, Penn, was not injured but his passenger was.
Prinka Banik, 33, was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.
The Benton County jail inmate roster shows Wood was booked at 3 a.m. Sunday. He was no longer in custody Monday.
