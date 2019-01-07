Police swarm Pasco neighborhood after gunshot

Pasco police detained several people for questioning Monday morning after a gun was fired during an apparent neighborhood dispute.
Officers arrived in force after the reports of a gunshot about 8:20 a.m. and lined both sides of the street on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue.
The shot had been fired into the air and no one was wounded, said Pasco Sgt. Brad Gregory.
He said the domestic dispute involved two men trying to fight with a third man who was armed with a gun.
Gregory said several are facing possible charges as a result of the altercation. No other details were released.
