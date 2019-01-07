Crime

Police swarm Pasco neighborhood after gunshot

By Bob Brawdy

January 07, 2019 12:04 PM

Police investigate gunfire at Pasco neighborhood dispute

Sgt. Brad Gregory of the Pasco Police Department releases initial details from the scene of a neighborhood dispute in the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Pasco police detained several people for questioning Monday morning after a gun was fired during an apparent neighborhood dispute.

Officers arrived in force after the reports of a gunshot about 8:20 a.m. and lined both sides of the street on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue.

The shot had been fired into the air and no one was wounded, said Pasco Sgt. Brad Gregory.

image1 (9).jpeg
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

He said the domestic dispute involved two men trying to fight with a third man who was armed with a gun.

Gregory said several are facing possible charges as a result of the altercation. No other details were released.

