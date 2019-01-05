These vandals are not leaving West Richland residents smiling

West Richland police are hunting for vandals leaving smiley faces and broken windows in their wake.
Police were called Wednesday to neighborhoods along Maple Lane, Bombing Range Road, South Highlands Boulevard and Holly Way after people keyed three vehicles and broke the windows out in five. Pictures show one of the vehicles had a smiley face scratched into the window.
Investigators believed the damage was done between 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
They were not finished though, West Richland police said Saturday, after they received another report of a damaged vehicle in the same area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 509-628-0333.
