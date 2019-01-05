Crime

These vandals are not leaving West Richland residents smiling

By Cameron Probert

January 05, 2019 05:20 PM

West Richland police are looking for vandals that struck a series of vehicles during the night in the area along Bombing Range Road.
West Richland, WA

West Richland police are hunting for vandals leaving smiley faces and broken windows in their wake.

Police were called Wednesday to neighborhoods along Maple Lane, Bombing Range Road, South Highlands Boulevard and Holly Way after people keyed three vehicles and broke the windows out in five. Pictures show one of the vehicles had a smiley face scratched into the window.

Investigators believed the damage was done between 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

They were not finished though, West Richland police said Saturday, after they received another report of a damaged vehicle in the same area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

