Bullet crashes through roof in Kennewick

People at a Dennis Place home in Kennewick received an unexpected present Friday afternoon when a rifle bullet came down through their roof.
Two people called police after hearing a booming noise shortly before 4 p.m. when they were in the office on the 2700 block, Officer Cory McGee said. Police found a hole in the ceiling and an intact bullet on the floor.
No one was hurt.
McGee said investigators don’t know where the shot came from, but they believe it was random.
One possibility is someone randomly fired into the air and it landed in the home, Kennewick police said.
“Remember that what goes up must come down, and when it comes down it can hurt people,” Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
