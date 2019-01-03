Crime

High speed chase leaves one trapped after Highway 240 crash

By Cameron Probert

January 03, 2019 08:49 AM

Police are on the scene of a crash that ended with a crash on the off ramp onto Interstate 182. One person was trapped inside the car.
Richland, WA

A high speed chase on Highway 240 ended with a crash that trapped a man inside the wreckage of his car Thursday morning

The short chase started around 8:30 a.m. when the man driving a biege Mitsubishi tried to escape police along the bypass highway. It’s unclear where it started, but he reached speeds of 100 mph before rolling the car near the intersection with Interstate 182, according to initial reports.

One of the off ramps from Highway 240 to Interstate 182 is expected to be closed for a few hours

