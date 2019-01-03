High speed chase leaves one trapped after Highway 240 crash

A high speed chase on Highway 240 ended with a crash that trapped a man inside the wreckage of his car Thursday morning
The short chase started around 8:30 a.m. when the man driving a biege Mitsubishi tried to escape police along the bypass highway. It’s unclear where it started, but he reached speeds of 100 mph before rolling the car near the intersection with Interstate 182, according to initial reports.
One of the off ramps from Highway 240 to Interstate 182 is expected to be closed for a few hours
Check back for updates.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments