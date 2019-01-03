Kennewick man tries to hide his 14 felonies with a stolen ID, police say

Troy H. Trusley, now 41, is accused of trying to pass off a Touchet man’s stolen driver’s license as his own to a Pasco police officer. Trusley, pictured in 2009, has a criminal record that includes vehicular assault for hitting a bicyclist on a charity ride in Columbia Park. Richard Dickin