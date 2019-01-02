This man started the new year in a stolen car. Pasco police are asking for help finding him

Pasco police are asking for your help to catch a man spotted driving a stolen car around Richland Tuesday.
Officer Tom Ninemire began hunting for the 2004 Kia Optima after it was swiped from a home on the 1300 block of North 22nd Avenue. The victim walked away from a running car around 9:30 a.m., Pasco police said in a Facebook post.
People spotted the car driving through Richland, and around noon it was caught on camera in front of the Rite Aid on the 1500 block of George Washington Way.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The driver was also caught on video at the same store wearing a blue sweatshirt, a Seattle Seahawks cap and carrying a brown jacket.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911. People with information about the theft can contact police at 509-628-0333.
Comments