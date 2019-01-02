Crime

This man started the new year in a stolen car. Pasco police are asking for help finding him

By Cameron Probert

January 02, 2019 09:23 AM

Pasco police are asking for your help in finding this 2004 Kia Optima that was taken from outside a 22nd Avenue home and parked in front of a George Washington Way Rite Aid Tuesday.
Pasco police are asking for your help in finding this 2004 Kia Optima that was taken from outside a 22nd Avenue home and parked in front of a George Washington Way Rite Aid Tuesday. Pasco Police Department
Pasco police are asking for your help in finding this 2004 Kia Optima that was taken from outside a 22nd Avenue home and parked in front of a George Washington Way Rite Aid Tuesday. Pasco Police Department
Pasco, WA

Pasco police are asking for your help to catch a man spotted driving a stolen car around Richland Tuesday.

Officer Tom Ninemire began hunting for the 2004 Kia Optima after it was swiped from a home on the 1300 block of North 22nd Avenue. The victim walked away from a running car around 9:30 a.m., Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

People spotted the car driving through Richland, and around noon it was caught on camera in front of the Rite Aid on the 1500 block of George Washington Way.

Stolen car guy.jpg

The driver was also caught on video at the same store wearing a blue sweatshirt, a Seattle Seahawks cap and carrying a brown jacket.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911. People with information about the theft can contact police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  