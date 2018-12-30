Fleeing suspect with 3 dogs crashes his car in Kennewick

A car that failed to stop for Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies rammed head-on into another car after driving off at high speed in Kennewick, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Deputies had tried to stop a car driven by a 57-year-old Kennewick man suspected of driving with a suspended license about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to sheriff’s office reports. He had three dogs in the car.
When the driver took off in the car, deputies did not give chase for fear that an innocent person might be hurt, according to sheriff’s office reports.
The car driven by the suspect crashed into the second car on the 1900 block of South Rainier Street, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Two people in the other car had minor injuries.
The suspect in the crash was treated at the hospital and booked into the Benton County jail. The dogs were turned over to animal control.
Although officers did not identify the suspect, the jail log shows that Fredrick W. Annis, 57, was booked into the jail about 10:15 p.m. Friday on suspicion of attempting to elude officers and driving with a suspended license.
