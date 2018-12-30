Richland police make arrests in identity theft case. Check your accounts

You may want to check your bank or credit union account.
Richland police have arrested four people in connection with identity theft from numerous victims, with more Tri-City-area victims likely to be identified, according to Richland police.
They posted photos of two people on social media on Friday evening as possible suspects using stolen debit cards to withdraw cash from the Numerica Credit Union in Richland.
Four suspects were booked into the Benton County jail by Saturday night on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and identity theft.
However, police were unsure Sunday if they had the correct identities of suspects or if aliases were being used, according to police reports.
One of the suspects was listed on the jail log Sunday afternoon as “John Doe,” age 21. Three other people with the same possible charges were listed as George Vasile, 35; Denis Legun, 21; and Ana Onici, 22.
Richland police are working with other law enforcement offices in the Tri-Cities area to coordinate the investigation, which they said is in its early stages.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of identity theft in the case should contact their local law enforcement.
