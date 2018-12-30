Man shot in Kennewick. Police are asking for public’s help

Kennewick police are asking for the public’s help after a 21-year-old man was shot.
The victim showed up at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Kennewick police.
He had a gunshot wound in his leg that did not appear to be life-threatening.
He told police that he was walking in the area of Noth Quincy Street and West Canal Drive when he was shot.
The suspects left in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, according to police reports.
Any witnesses are asked to call police at 509-628-0333.
