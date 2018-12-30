Her smiling mugshot made headlines. Now she’s making her home in Richland.

A woman known for her smiling mug shot is living in Richland while she awaits trial for killing a woman in a suspected drunk driving crash in Florida.
A Marion County judge allowed Angenette M. Welk, 45, to leave the Sunshine state for Washington in November, and about two weeks later, home monitoring officials reported she had moved into a Duportail Street home.
Court records and media reports don’t say why she moved to Richland. Her Florida attorney, Stacy Youmans, made the request, Florida state prosecutors challenged it but the judge agreed to it.
Welk attracted national attention after she was photographed grinning for her jail booking photo in May following a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman.
Police say Welk’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon slammed into a Hyundai Elantra hard enough to shove it into a semi truck and trailer in front of it.
The 18-year-old behind the wheel of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, but her 60-year-old mother was critically injured and died days later at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
When Welk was charged with DUI Manslaughter weeks later, her second mugshot was not as cheerful.
While the court order lets her move to Richland, it also comes with a host of other requirements, including:
- She has to wear a GPS monitor that will record her movements all of the time.
- She is not allowed to leave her home except to find a job or go to work.
- She had to turn over her passport, her driver’s license and pilot’s license.
- She had to report her address to the court
She is scheduled to go to trial in March. If she’s convicted she faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of four years, and a possibility of up to 15 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Welk’s attorney was not immediately available on Saturday, but she previously told the Ocala Star Banner her client is a good-hearted wife, mother and friend who is devastated by what happened.
