Benton City man threatened to kill girlfriend with bow and arrow, deputies say

A Benton City man is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend with a hunting bow during a Christmas Eve argument.
Charles C. Diettrich, 55, pleaded innocent Friday in Benton County Superior Court to second-degree assault with domestic violence.
Sheriff’s deputies and West Richland police officers responded to an East Kennedy Road home on Dec. 24 for a disturbance and found Twyla Hughes, who said her boyfriend assaulted her.
Hughes told deputies that their argument ended with Diettrich aiming a bow and arrow at her and drawing back the arrow while making threats, according to court documents.
Diettrich was found behind the home. He admitted the two had fought, but denied the assault, documents said.
Deputies tracked down a woman who had been at the home during the argument and left before officers arrived.
The witness was “not highly cooperative” in a phone call with deputies, court documents said.
She said Diettrich had a bow and arrow while fighting with Hughes, but claimed the arrow did not have a tip on it, documents said.
Diettrich is being held on $2,500 bail in the Benton County jail. His trial is scheduled Feb. 11.
