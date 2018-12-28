Police arrest teen in iPhone robbery in Kennewick

Police recently arrested a 15-year-old boy in the armed robbery of another teen’s iPhone in Kennewick.
Investigators said the boy was sitting in the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan around 1 a.m. Dec. 22 at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Tacoma Street.
The boy, who had a pistol, saw the 16-year-old victim walk past, Kennewick police said. The car followed the victim and stopped as he was approaching Vancouver Street.
Police said the boy stepped out of the passenger’s side, racked the slide of the pistol and threatened the victim, who handed over his iPhone 8.
The teen called police within 15 minutes, and investigators wrote in a police brief that they found an ejected round at the scene.
Police said they were able to find the iPhone, and the alleged robber, within the week.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
