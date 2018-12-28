Crime

Emergency crews called to suspicious incident at the Benton County jail

By Cameron Probert

Emergency crews were called to the Benton County Justice on Friday afternoon for a suspicious incident at the jail.
Kennewick, WA

Emergency crews were called to the Benton County Justice on Friday afternoon for a suspicious incident.

Initial reports are that it involves some hazardous materials. The incident started about 12:45 p.m.

The county jail remains locked down, according to people at the justice center in Kennewick.

Both Kennewick firefighters and Benton County deputies have said they are working on getting more information to release to the public.

Kennewick fire officials, who are in charge of the haz mat team, said they plan to issue a news release this afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert

