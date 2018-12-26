Crime

Police are looking for the armed gunman who robbed a Richland store

By Cameron Probert

December 26, 2018 04:55 PM

Richland, WA

Richland police are trying to identify a masked man who robbed a Stevens Drive convenience store at gunpoint last week.

The man walked into the Conoco at 2201 Stevens Drive wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, black gloves, black shoes and blue jeans at 10:37 p.m. Dec. 17.

He threatened the clerk with a gun and grabbed items before running out, Richland police said. He is described as 5-foot-10, thin and about 17 to 20 years old.

Richland robbery suspect.
Richland police are searching for this masked man who threatened a clerk with a gun before running from a Stevens Drive convenience store.
Richland Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information to contact elundquist@ci.richland.wa.us.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

