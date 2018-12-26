Police are looking for the armed gunman who robbed a Richland store

Richland police are trying to identify a masked man who robbed a Stevens Drive convenience store at gunpoint last week.
The man walked into the Conoco at 2201 Stevens Drive wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, black gloves, black shoes and blue jeans at 10:37 p.m. Dec. 17.
He threatened the clerk with a gun and grabbed items before running out, Richland police said. He is described as 5-foot-10, thin and about 17 to 20 years old.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact elundquist@ci.richland.wa.us.
