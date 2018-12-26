A Kennewick driver hit a skateboarder 2 days before Christmas and didn’t stop

Kennewick police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a skateboarder two days before Christmas and kept going.
The longboard rider was crossing the street on the 300 block of Columbia Drive Sunday evening when he noticed headlights coming up behind him, said a police post on Facebook.
Seconds later, a vehicle’s side mirror hit his left hip, tossing him into the air.
The victim grabbed the pieces of the broken mirror and managed to get home. His father then took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available.
Investigators found more debris from the broken mirror on Columbia Drive.
Anyone with information, including possible security cameras in that neighborhood, is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.
