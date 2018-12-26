Crime

Robber threatens teen with a gun to get his iPhone 8

By Cameron Probert

December 26, 2018 12:49 PM

Kennewick, WA

A robber threatened a teen with a gun in a south Kennewick neighborhood and swiped his iPhone 8 on Friday.

The 16-year-old boy was walking near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Vancouver Street when he saw a black four-door sedan parked along the street, Kennewick police said.

A man in a black hoodie got out of the passenger seat, pulled out a gun, racked the slide, and grabbed the teen’s iPhone 8 before driving off.

The victim reported the robbery to police within 15 minutes and investigators found a shell casing at the scene.

The teen described the robber as 5-foot-11, weighing 190 to 210 and with a goatee.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact police at 509-628-0333.

