A Kennewick suspect hid inside a sofa to evade police

A wanted man tried to evade the police by folding himself inside a sofa bed.
Police were hunting for Richard Crouchet, 34, of Kennewick, around 2 p.m. Friday near Canal Drive and Kent Street in connection to a recent theft when they spotted him duck into a fifth wheel trailer, said Kennewick Sgt. Dan Todd. He also had seven arrest warrants for misdemeanors.
Officers tried talking to his girlfriend, but she refused to let them in.
An hour and one search warrant later, they went inside and discovered that he had squeezed himself into sofa bed. Todd said they had to pull him out of the bed to get him free of it, but he didn’t fight officers.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
He was booked into the Benton County jail on the arrest warrants.
Comments