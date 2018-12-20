Pasco police dog helps catch teen robbery suspect

The jaws of the law slammed shut on a teen who robbed a Pasco convenience store just before midnight.
The teen wore a mask, gloves and a flannel coat when he threatened the store clerk with a gun Wednesday night at Metro Mart on West Lewis Street, said Pasco police.
After the store clerk handed over some cash, he called police.
Officers began using a police dog to search the area, and discovered a bag, a flannel jacket, a hat and an airsoft pistol behind some nearby bushes.
Then the officers spotted a suspect running nearby and, after they stopped him, the dog followed the scent trail straight to the teen suspect, said police.
The teen was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery.
