An angry fugitive lashes out at Pasco police after they put his picture up on Facebook

For the second time in a month, a fugitive has responded when police posted his picture on Facebook.
Pasco police shared the photo of Martin A. Lathim, 46, who was wanted because he skipped out on a court hearing for failing to pay child support, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. It went up on Tuesday, but was labeled as part of the department’s Wanted Wednesday campaign.
It took about four hours for Lathim to pipe up in the comments of the Facebook post.
“Hey let’s put Martin Lathim on Wanted Wednesday, but we’ll run it today,” he said. “Just another indicator of how much this department has some kind of personal grudge against me.”
He further trolled the department by admitting to being in the apartment building next door, but planned to move the next day.
While Lathim missed the opportunity to flirt with police, he didn’t turn down the chance to compliment a couple of women and accept a chance to get a beer.
The officers behind Pasco police’s social media were quick to respond, saying they were sad that he wasn’t as funny as Anthony Akers, whose series of romance-themed posts to Richland police got national attention.
They did respond to their post though.
“Marty is in the comments, but not in the jail yet,” they added to the post.
Lathim is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has Angela and Destiny tattooed on his neck.
Anyone with information about Lathim’s whereabouts is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. People can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest for a felony warrant.
