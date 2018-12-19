Kennewick police hunt for burglars with a taste for tacos

Kennewick police are searching for two men who stole several hundred dollars in items and left two taco trucks without food to start business on Monday.
The thieves clipped the chain locking up Tacos Casablanca and Tacos Jalisco around 4 a.m. Monday as the trucks sat in a parking lot on the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, Kennewick police said. A witness noticed the busted open doors and called police around 12:15 p.m.
Along with taking items from the trucks, the businesses lost more money after throwing out food ruined during the crime, police said.
Police did find video from security cameras showing the men moving through the area, Kennewick police said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333. They can also contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest for a felony.
