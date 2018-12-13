Tri-City businesses receiving bogus bomb threats. Here’s what to do

Tri-City businesses that receive a bomb threat by email should resist the temptation to do more than open the email, according to Kennewick police.

Don’t open attachments, don’t click links and don’t transfer money to the cryptocurrency account given, officers said.

The email threats being reported to Kennewick police are coming from outside the U.S., officers said.

The threats are pushed out to trick businesses into putting money into a cryptocurrency account.

The police department is coordinating its efforts with federal officials who are investigating the threat as a nationwide issue.