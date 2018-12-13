Crime

Tri-City businesses receiving bogus bomb threats. Here’s what to do

By Annette Cary

December 13, 2018 06:48 PM

The bomb threat that was emailed to Thurston County offices Thursday.
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City businesses that receive a bomb threat by email should resist the temptation to do more than open the email, according to Kennewick police.

Don’t open attachments, don’t click links and don’t transfer money to the cryptocurrency account given, officers said.

The email threats being reported to Kennewick police are coming from outside the U.S., officers said.

The threats are pushed out to trick businesses into putting money into a cryptocurrency account.

The police department is coordinating its efforts with federal officials who are investigating the threat as a nationwide issue.

