4 hurt in DUI-suspected crash near Richland

A driver who may have been drinking is being blamed for a crash Sunday morning on Highway 240 near Richland that sent four people to the Richland hospital.
Eric J. Miller, 24, of Kennewick, was headed west on the highway in a Dodge Ram pickup about two miles past Richland at 2:15 a.m.
His pickup crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a Honda Accord with four people in it, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two men and two women in the Honda were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. They were treated and later released, according to the hospital.
They included driver Yiqing Wu, 28, and passengers Yanran Cui, 30; Qinqin Yuan, 28, and Yani Zhang, 25, all of Richland.
Miller, who was not hurt, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, according to police reports.
The highway was closed for about an hour until the car and pickup could be moved to the shoulder, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
