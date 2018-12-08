Car crushed in distracted driving crash on Kennewick street

A driver reaching for something that fell onto the floor caused a Saturday morning crash that crushed a car and sent two men to the hospital.
A man behind the wheel of a Honda Civic was heading north on Volland Street when the driver took his eyes off the road to grab an item around 10:47 a.m. Saturday, Officer Cory McGee said.
The car veered into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a BMW in the other lane.
The Civic’s hood was crushed, and the driver and passenger were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with minor injuries, Kennewick police said.
The woman driving the silver BMW was not hurt.
The crash closed the road at the intersection with John Day Avenue until the debris could be removed.
