This sex offender tried to rape an elderly woman. Now he’s wanted for not registering

A man, who tried to rape an 85-year-old woman, is wanted for not registering as a sex offender.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for Gilbert Safwan Madrigal, 26. A $30,000 warrant was issued for Madrigal in Benton County Superior Court in late October.
Madrigal pleaded guilty in 2010 to residential burglary with a sexual motivation.
He knocked on the woman’s door in the late afternoon. She initially refused to let him in, but he forced his way inside, according to court records. After taking away her walker and began rummaging for something to steal, he attacked her but she fought him off.
Since being released in 2016, Madrigal has failed to register as a sex offender twice. The first time was in May 2017 in Spokane County.
He is currently considered highly likely to commit another sex crime, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Madrigal is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has “Livin” tattooed on his left arm and “Free” and “California” tattooed on his right arm. Both ears are pierced.
Police are asking anyone with information about Madrigal’s whereabouts to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
