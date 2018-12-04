Shoplifter’s distinctive hat leads to arrests, drugs and a stolen car

A thief’s distinctive baseball hat ended up being his undoing when he allegedly tried to swipe some clothes from Columbia Center mall.
In October, Walmart employees had circulated a picture of Jonah Glass, 21, and his baseball cap after he allegedly shoplifted from the Kennewick store, said Kennewick police Sgt. Aaron Clem.
When store security officers spotted him and the baseball cap on Saturday, they called police.
As they were watching, Glass walked up to his accused conspirator, Jose Perez-Gonzales, 31, said police.
Glass allegedly carried clothes out of the store and got into a stolen Honda Accord. Officers tried to stop the car as it was leaving, but called off the chase when he took off at a high speed down Gage Boulevard, said police.
Police later learned the Honda had been stolen from Pasco on Nov. 21.
Around the same time, security officers tried stopping Perez-Gonzales. He turned, dropped some items and bolted for an outside door.
Along the way, police said he shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground. But he didn’t get far. He was caught and arrested, said police.
At the same time, Glass had returned to the mall. This time, officers saw him inside and chased and caught him.
Police said they found a small amount of meth in Gonzales’ pocket. A search of the car turned up more drugs, a short-barreled pistol-gripped shotgun and the stolen clothing, along with a stolen package.
Both men were booked into the Benton County jail.
Glass is being held on suspicion of trying to elude police, along with theft and two warrants.
Perez-Gonzales is being held on investigation of theft, obstruction, assault and possession of meth and two other warrants.
Comments