Police crime scene investigation paint marks are visible on Astor Way after a shooting left one person critically injured on Dec. 1 in Pasco. The 27-year-old victim was found near the intersection with 13th Avenue.
Pasco man was shot in the face as he left for work

By Annette Cary

December 03, 2018 07:58 PM

The victim of a Saturday morning shooting in Pasco remained hospitalized Monday after being shot in the face with a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

The 27-year-old man was about to get into his car and leave for work from his house on Astor Way when at least eight shots were fired, Pasco police said Monday. Several shots also hit his car and the house.

A Pasco officer was patrolling at 5:30 a.m. on West Court Street a block south Astor Way of when he heard the gunshots. The victim was found near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Astor Way within two minutes, according to police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Tri-Cities hospital and then flown to another hospital. The wound was critical but he was stable, said police.

Police are still investigating what happened and no other information was released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.

