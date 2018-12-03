He bit a Pasco officer but he didn’t get the gun

A suspect bit a Pasco police sergeant during a wrestling match over the officer’s Taser and gun.
Sgt. Chad Pettijohn responded at 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of people prowling around a vacant house on the 1200 block of West Jan Street.
He found Alberto Rafael Fernandez, 22, of Kennewick, against a fence. When Pettijohn tried to handcuff him, Fernandez attacked him, police said in a post on Facebook.
Pettijohn fired his Taser, but Fernandez’s heavy coat prevented him from being shocked. That’s when they began to fight.
Police say Fernandez first tried to take the Taser from Pettijohn, then tried to get the offiers’ pistol out of his holster, said the post.
When that failed, Fernandez bit Pettijohn on the forearm, said police.
Pettijohn then used a type of neck hold to knock him unconscious without cutting off his air supply, said officials.
Fernandez was later booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault and attempting to disarm police. He also had an outstanding warrant.
Pettijohn was treated for the bite and other minor injuries.
